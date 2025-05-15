Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $36,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $855.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

