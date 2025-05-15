Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $2,812,000.

BATS DJUN opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $44.77.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

