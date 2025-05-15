Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,007 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,810,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 288,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

Shares of ECH stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

