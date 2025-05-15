Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 300 Shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in M-tron Industries were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in M-tron Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M-tron Industries Trading Down 17.8%

NYSEAMERICAN MPTI opened at $49.00 on Thursday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $142.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

M-tron Industries Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

