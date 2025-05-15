Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,038 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

