Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 735 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

