WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading 12.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $38.40. Approximately 172,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 67,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $460.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Seek First Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000.

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

