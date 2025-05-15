Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading Up 14.2% – Here’s Why

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.45. 396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Woolworths Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Woolworths’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

