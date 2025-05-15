Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of research firms have commented on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of WOR stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 1.18. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $11,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,032,000 after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 156,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 132,040 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

