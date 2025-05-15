X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Shares Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 107,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 125,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
X-Terra Resources Stock Up 3.2%
The stock has a market cap of C$11.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64.
About X-Terra Resources
X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, nickel, and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
