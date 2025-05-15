Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $22,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,735,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,536,000 after acquiring an additional 623,089 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

