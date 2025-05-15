YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,092 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of YETI worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in YETI by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 983.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 109,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of YETI by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $10,767,000.

YETI Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YETI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.