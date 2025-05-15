Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $114.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.45.

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.3%

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $89.92 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

