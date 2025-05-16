125,000 Shares in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Altus Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,648,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 263,393 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 312.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 87,886 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 15,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $76,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,966,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,391.68. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 29,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $147,550.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,030,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,991,076.64. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altus Power, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Altus Power had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

