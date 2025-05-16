12,702 Shares in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 220,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after buying an additional 107,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 69,083 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLNK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

MLNK stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

