15,004 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,027 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,772,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,411,000 after buying an additional 1,134,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after buying an additional 1,055,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,187,000 after buying an additional 843,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ALKT opened at $30.49 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

