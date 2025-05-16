15,930 Shares in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 470.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 626.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $47.28 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $685.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

WLDN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at $500,466.40. This represents a 15.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

