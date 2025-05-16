1,938 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,938 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,752,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $106.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.93. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.