227,647 Shares in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.57 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.61. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

About Evolv Technologies

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.