27,993 Shares in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WM Technology by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in WM Technology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million.

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 target price on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

