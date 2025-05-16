2,988 Shares in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 500 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,572,296.28. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,739,884 over the last 90 days.

NYSE UAN opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CVR Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

