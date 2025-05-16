30,343 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $16.50 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.