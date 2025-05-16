33,913 Shares in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Adeia by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Adeia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adeia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Adeia by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adeia by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADEA shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

ADEA stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

