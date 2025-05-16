36,502 Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 325.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 235,288 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,155,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MIR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -90.05 and a beta of 0.74. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

