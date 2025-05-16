5,160 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Agilysys by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $82.72 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGYS. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

