52,364 Shares in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SA stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

