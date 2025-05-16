6,145 Shares in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BITB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

