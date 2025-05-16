Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stake Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $15,049,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 111,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,731 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQH opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

