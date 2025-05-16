ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stake Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 506.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,201,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,469,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,968 shares during the last quarter. Panview Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,758,000. Pertento Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,185,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 215,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.57. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,060. This represents a 62.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $276,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,897,610. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,693,575. 31.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

