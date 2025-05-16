AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MITT has been the subject of several research reports. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.48. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. Research analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.89%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

