Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 3,783 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,889,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,442,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

