Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Soros Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,445 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 5.7% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.15 and its 200 day moving average is $208.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

