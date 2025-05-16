Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 154,490 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $732,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $14,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

