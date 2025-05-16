Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stake Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 154,466 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,327,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $18.13 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $758.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMTB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

