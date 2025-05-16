Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ameren alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1,732.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,527,000 after buying an additional 2,901,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,129 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,496,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,848 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.