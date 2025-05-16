Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 34,273 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 847,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,273 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 196,252 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,362,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.91. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

