Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 528,508 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 902.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 528,508 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Embraer worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Embraer by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Embraer Price Performance

NYSE:ERJ opened at $49.36 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

