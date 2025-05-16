Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $20.61 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,102 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Americold Realty Trust worth $20,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 677,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 183,201 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after buying an additional 3,427,083 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 136,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 99,413 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,372,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COLD opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -213.95%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

