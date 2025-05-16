Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $21.11 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of American Financial Group worth $21,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 151,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,717. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $124.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day moving average is $131.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

