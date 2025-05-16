Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $21.30 Million Stock Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 4.31% of Aehr Test Systems worth $21,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, EVP Alberto Salamone sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $45,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,668.28. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AEHR opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

