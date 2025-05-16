Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $21.55 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $21,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,197,289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,248,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,632,000 after buying an additional 141,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,701 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,189,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after buying an additional 56,434 shares during the last quarter.

HYD opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

