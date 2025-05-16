Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,313 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Greif by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Greif by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Greif by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Greif Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GEF stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.89 per share, with a total value of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,523.73. This trade represents a 7.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

