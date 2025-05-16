Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,647 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Imperial Oil worth $20,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.