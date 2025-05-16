Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,105 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.01% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $20,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,672.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 97,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 92,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,155.08. This represents a 57.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $502,116.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,116.63. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,592 over the last ninety days. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $62.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $328.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

