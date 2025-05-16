Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69,995 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 156,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.91.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $149.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.23. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,360. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

