Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $20,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.91.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

