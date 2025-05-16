Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 12,942 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of MKS Instruments worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 424.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 24,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.95. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.59 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

