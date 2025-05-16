Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,310 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $21,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SEA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in SEA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in SEA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,458 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $164.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.04. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $164.71.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.