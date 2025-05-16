Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 577.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,327 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.00% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $21,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

IYY stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $116.99 and a one year high of $149.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.