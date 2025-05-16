Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,167 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after buying an additional 347,608 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.25, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -735.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

